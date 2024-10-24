Politics
Meet Tinubu’s seven new ministers
President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, announced the appointment of seven new ministers to his cabinet.
Among them are Nentawe Yilwatda, who was appointed Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, who was appointed Minister of Labour & Employment and Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu, wife of the late Emeka Ojukwu, who was appointed Minister of State, Foreign Affairs
Others are Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development; Yusuf Abdullahi Ata: Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development and Suwaiba Said Ahmad, Minister of State, Education
Continue Reading