Meet Tinubu's seven new ministers 
Benue govr. suspends Attorney General over suit challenging EFCC, ICPC

Osun APC chides Adeleke's govt over statement on  Olaiya flyover

Tinubu abolishes Niger Delta, sports ministries

PDP postpones NEC meeting again, cites Ondo guber

VIDEO: Farouk Lawan, ex-Reps member released from Kuje prison after serving jail term

PDP faction approaches court for an order to hold NEC meeting

JUST IN: S’Court reserves judgement in Govs’ suit seeking to scrap EFCC

How we found found drugs at the home of Senator Yisa Ashiru - NDLEA

Oyinlola panel, govs to  meet Damagum, NWC today over lingering PDP crisis

Published

18 mins ago

on

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, announced the appointment of seven new ministers to his cabinet.

Among them are Nentawe Yilwatda, who was appointed Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, who was appointed Minister of Labour & Employment and Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu, wife of the late Emeka Ojukwu, who was appointed Minister of State, Foreign Affairs

Others are Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development; Yusuf Abdullahi Ata: Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development and Suwaiba Said Ahmad, Minister of State, Education

