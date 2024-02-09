Connect with us

Politics

Be firm and courageous, unite your people, Gov Otti charges Eze Aro
Advertisement

Politics

Insecurity: Zulum moves to end farmer-herder conflicts

Politics

Inflation, naira depreciation, insecurity: Governors seek urgent action

Politics

IPOB blows hot over continuous trial of Kanu

Politics

Tinubu lays foundation for 3,112 housing units, urges citizens to speak good about Nigeria

Politics

Senate questions service chiefs over insecurity

Politics

Kogi govt fumes as EFCC charges Yahaya Bello with N80.2bn fraud

Politics

Alex Otti says Abia govt didn't budget N1.5bn for two Hilux Vehicles

Politics

Ogun PDP guber candidate, Ladi Adebutu, others in court over money laundering

Politics

'Where's Hadi Sirika himself?' Nigerians ask as ex-Minister's brother is arested over N8bn Aviation Ministry probe

Politics

Be firm and courageous, unite your people, Gov Otti charges Eze Aro

Published

1 hour ago

on

Be firm and courageous, unite your people, Gov Otti charges Eze Aro

Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, Abia State Governor, has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Engr. Eberechukwu Eni Kanu Oji, on his emergence as the Eze Aro the 9th, of Arochukwu Kingdom, and charged him to be firm and courageous in the discharge of his duties. He urged him to unite the people in his domain during his reign.

Governor Otti, stated this when he received the Eze Aro, Aro indigenes, and members of Nzuko Aro Worldwide, who visited him, on Thursday. He stressed the need for peaceful co-existence among the people of Arochukwu Kingdom, whom he described as very resilient, wise and industrious.

He said his government would continue to do the right thing, no matter whose ox is gored, adding that it was for that reason that government insisted that due process must be followed in selecting the Eze Aro.

“Our own government is courageous. We like to do the right thing in spite of whose ox is gored. We insist on doing the right thing and we can courageously work through it to ensure the right thing is done. So, anywhere people are doing the wrong thing, we will not accept it.”

Governor Otti enjoined the new Eze Aro to be firm, courageous and to do the right thing at all times and pledged that the government will support him.

“I will encourage you to be firm, courageous, to do the right thing and you can count on government to support you, once you are doing the right thing,” the Governor declared.

Advertisement

“You have age on your side, you have education, you have contact and you have been successful with other things you have been doing.You have a second address. That’s what we require these days.

“So with all the network, all the contacts that you have, all the resources you can mobilise, I believe that in no distant future that Aro will be different.

“We have a government that is also on that trajectory of changing everything and making things new. If we have one weak link anywhere, it affects the entire chain. So that’s why we have our eyes open to ensure that every society gives us the best,” Governor Otti counseled.

Earlier in his speech, the Eze Aro the 9th, HRM Eberechukwu oji, thanked the Governor for ensuring that the emergence of Eze Aro was done in line with the tradition of Aro Kingdom, stating that, for following this due process, peace, harmony and prosperity reign in Aro kingdom.

Be firm and courageous, unite your people, Gov Otti charges Eze Aro

Governor Otti, with the enlarged group of Aro people, led by the Eze Aro, who visited him.

He assured that Aro people will work together to preserve these ideals.

While thanking the Governor on behalf of Arochukwu Kingdom, HRH, the Eze Eze Agwu na Okwara Agwu, Mazi Okoroafor Uror Okoroafor, acknowledged that due process was followed in the selection of Eze Aro IX. He complimented the Governor for helping ensure that peace and reconciliation returned to Aro Kingdom.

The new Eze Aro was accompanied on his visit to the Governor by his wife, Nneoma (Nneoha); the Eze Ibom Isii and Eze Eze Agwu na Okwara Agwu, the two traditional powers behind the Eze Aro stool; his father, Mazi Joshua Eni Kanu Oji; a previous Arianzu (Regent) of Aro Kingdom, Mazi Oji Kanu Oji, the President-General of Arochukwu, and a host of other elders and sons and daughters of Arochukwu Kingdom.

 

Advertisement

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *