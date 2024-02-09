Be firm and courageous, unite your people, Gov Otti charges Eze Aro

Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, Abia State Governor, has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Engr. Eberechukwu Eni Kanu Oji, on his emergence as the Eze Aro the 9th, of Arochukwu Kingdom, and charged him to be firm and courageous in the discharge of his duties. He urged him to unite the people in his domain during his reign.

Governor Otti, stated this when he received the Eze Aro, Aro indigenes, and members of Nzuko Aro Worldwide, who visited him, on Thursday. He stressed the need for peaceful co-existence among the people of Arochukwu Kingdom, whom he described as very resilient, wise and industrious.

He said his government would continue to do the right thing, no matter whose ox is gored, adding that it was for that reason that government insisted that due process must be followed in selecting the Eze Aro.

“Our own government is courageous. We like to do the right thing in spite of whose ox is gored. We insist on doing the right thing and we can courageously work through it to ensure the right thing is done. So, anywhere people are doing the wrong thing, we will not accept it.”

Governor Otti enjoined the new Eze Aro to be firm, courageous and to do the right thing at all times and pledged that the government will support him.

“I will encourage you to be firm, courageous, to do the right thing and you can count on government to support you, once you are doing the right thing,” the Governor declared.

“You have age on your side, you have education, you have contact and you have been successful with other things you have been doing.You have a second address. That’s what we require these days.

“So with all the network, all the contacts that you have, all the resources you can mobilise, I believe that in no distant future that Aro will be different.

“We have a government that is also on that trajectory of changing everything and making things new. If we have one weak link anywhere, it affects the entire chain. So that’s why we have our eyes open to ensure that every society gives us the best,” Governor Otti counseled.

Earlier in his speech, the Eze Aro the 9th, HRM Eberechukwu oji, thanked the Governor for ensuring that the emergence of Eze Aro was done in line with the tradition of Aro Kingdom, stating that, for following this due process, peace, harmony and prosperity reign in Aro kingdom.

He assured that Aro people will work together to preserve these ideals.

While thanking the Governor on behalf of Arochukwu Kingdom, HRH, the Eze Eze Agwu na Okwara Agwu, Mazi Okoroafor Uror Okoroafor, acknowledged that due process was followed in the selection of Eze Aro IX. He complimented the Governor for helping ensure that peace and reconciliation returned to Aro Kingdom.

The new Eze Aro was accompanied on his visit to the Governor by his wife, Nneoma (Nneoha); the Eze Ibom Isii and Eze Eze Agwu na Okwara Agwu, the two traditional powers behind the Eze Aro stool; his father, Mazi Joshua Eni Kanu Oji; a previous Arianzu (Regent) of Aro Kingdom, Mazi Oji Kanu Oji, the President-General of Arochukwu, and a host of other elders and sons and daughters of Arochukwu Kingdom.

