Insecurity: Zulum moves to end farmer-herder conflicts

Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has inaugurated a committee to stop the recurrent farmers and herders clashes, to put an end to wanton destruction of lives and shortage of food crops as a result of that in the state.

Speaking during the inauguration of the committee at the Government House in Maiduguri, the governor said the committee’s mandate was to determine the causes of conflicts between farmers and herders in the state.

Charging the committee to complete the task within two months, Zulum urged it to recommend measures that would avert future occurrences.

He also charged the committee with identifying and documenting the grazing reserves and their current status in Borno State.

According to DallyPost, the committee, which comprises 21 members, includes security agencies, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, the Alhaya Development Association, and representatives of traditional institutions.

