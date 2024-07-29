BBNaija S9: Ndi Nne wins first custodian of house challenge

Ndi Nne pair of the Big Brother Naija Season Nine on Sunday, emerged winner of the first custodian challenge.

The duo won the challenge held on Sunday night when 14 pairs of 28 housemates got into the house, NAN reports.

With this, the pair are automatically exempted from possible eviction in the first week of the “No Loose Guard” edition

News continues after this Advertisement

The Ndinne pair has also been empowered to influence nominations for possible eviction in the first week as well.

The duo was decorated with the custodian badge and given the custodian box, while they await further instruction from Biggie.

The challenge involved the 28 housemates picking a representative from each of the pairs, while the 14 representatives picked were made to pick plastic bottles hidden inside a pool of water.

Nneamaka, who represented the Ndinne duo, was able to pick the desired bottle with the custodian badge.

The housemates include an interesting line-up of a couple, two sets of identical twins, an aunt and a niece, and close-knit friends.

The housemates are in the house battling it out for the N100m winning prize.

The show is expected to run for 10 weeks.

NAN

News continues after this Advertisement