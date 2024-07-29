Connect with us

Entertainment

BBNaija S9: Ndi Nne wins first custodian of house challenge
Advertisement

Entertainment

Celine Dion charges $2m to perform one song at Olympic ceremony

Entertainment

Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze unveils new wife, welcomes son

Entertainment

'Mixed bag,' Reviewers on Eminem's latest album, The Death of Slim Shady

Arts & Books Entertainment

FirstBank sponsors 'The Noble Warrior', a play to honour Wole Soyinka on 90th birthday

Entertainment

Maureen, Chinua Achebe's daughter wins Harvard Medical School award

Entertainment

President orders minister’s arrest over alleged witchcraft

Entertainment

Davido, Chioma's wedlock last week takes the act to new level

Entertainment

VIDEOS: Ooni, Adeleke, Udom, others arrive as Davido, Chioma wedding gets underway

Entertainment

In "Emi Lokan," his new song, Eedris Abdulkareem 'bombs' Nigerian leaders

Entertainment

BBNaija S9: Ndi Nne wins first custodian of house challenge

Published

42 mins ago

on

BBNaija S9: Ndi Nne wins first custodian of house challenge

Ndi Nne pair of the Big Brother Naija Season Nine on Sunday, emerged winner of the first custodian challenge.

The duo won the challenge held on Sunday night when 14 pairs of 28 housemates got into the house, NAN reports.

With this, the pair are automatically exempted from possible eviction in the first week of the “No Loose Guard” edition

News continues after this Advertisement

The Ndinne pair has also been empowered to influence nominations for possible eviction in the first week as well.

The duo was decorated with the custodian badge and given the custodian box, while they await further instruction from Biggie.

The challenge involved the 28 housemates picking a representative from each of the pairs, while the 14 representatives picked were made to pick plastic bottles hidden inside a pool of water.

Nneamaka, who represented the Ndinne duo, was able to pick the desired bottle with the custodian badge.

The housemates include an interesting line-up of a couple, two sets of identical twins, an aunt and a niece, and close-knit friends.

The housemates are in the house battling it out for the N100m winning prize.

The show is expected to run for 10 weeks.

NAN

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *