BREAKING: Onyeka Onwenu slumps, dies

Veteran Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress, Ms Onyeka Onwenu is dead.

She was said to have died on Tuesday night at the Reddington Hospital in Lagos after slumping at the birthday party of Mrs. Stella Okoli.

Ms. Onwenu had performed at the 80th birthday party of Mrs. Okoli, a pharmacist, and founder of Emzor pharmaceutical manufacturing company in Lagos.

News continues after this Advertisement

According to TheNich, an eyewitness who was at the party confirmed:

“It is very sad. Onyeka Onwenu just performed at the birthday of Mrs. Stella Okoli today (Tuesday, July 30, 2024), and after performing, she slumped.

“She was taken to Reddington Hospital and she couldn’t make it”.

Born 31st January 1952, the late singer turned politician and rights activist who was dubbed “The Elegant Stallion” by the Nigerian press, was at a time the chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture.

In 2013, she was appointed the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Women Development.

She will be remembered for her numerous songs, among them, “Wait for me” which she sang with Juju meastro, King Sunny Ade.

There has not been official confirmation from her family as at the time of filing this report.

News continues after this Advertisement