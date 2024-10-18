Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed Thursday countered the World Bank over the latter’s utterance that a reversal of the federal government’s current economic reforms would usher in disaster for the country, insisting that the reforms are not working.

World Bank Country Director Dr Ndiame Diop had implored Nigerians not to oppose the current reforms at the launch of the Nigerian Development Update (NDU) in Abuja.

Diop declared that while the reforms might be challenging, they are crucial for the nation’s long-term stability.

However, Governor Bala Mohammed expressed a contrary view of the ongoing reforms, asking the Federal Government to review them since they were not working.

Asking the Federal Government not to be dogmatic about the issue, the governor disclosed that people are hungry and that people of his status face the threat of being lynched.

He said: “When the reforms started, the sub-nationals supported the President. The macro-economic policies causing inflation should be looked into. There is hunger. People are suffering. We should not be dogmatic. Nigerians are not enjoying the reforms.

“The Federal Government should come up with economic policies. The money we are receiving is not enough. What are you doing to reduce hunger? We should help the people to cope.

“The purchasing power has dwindled. If these policies are not working, review them. Let us not go into blackmail.

“What of power? The tariffs are too high. The people are not able to pay. We are on the brink of being lynched. These policies are not working. Let us review them.”

Warning that reversing the current reforms will spell doom for the country, Diop said the World Bank is totally committed to supporting government’s efforts towards a successful implementation of the reforms, both monetary and fiscal.

He said the NDU is more than just a report, according to him, it is a call for reflection.

He said the nation’s economy is already recording some positives, such as improvement in government revenue, which has pushed the debt/revenue ratio from 100 per cent in 2022 to a current 60 per cent.

Diop added that the nation’s external position had become a lot better with rising external reserves, noting that though the reforms posed some difficulties for Nigerians, reversing them would spell doom for the country.

“We know that many Nigerians are struggling with high inflation and rising costs of living. So, progress is real but so are the struggles of many citizens, which the team actually will elaborate on later.

‘’The report’s message is clear: We need to stick to the plan and keep moving forward. Turning back or opposing the reforms would only make things worse.

“Staying the course is essential for securing a better future for all Nigerians. But the effort must be accompanied by reforms enabling the private sector to create more and better jobs, with targeted support to youth and women,’’ he said.

Diop charged the government to plough the gains of the reforms into social safety nets that can immediately ameliorate the impact on ordinary Nigerians who currently face tough living conditions.

Why we must sustain reforms— Edun

In his remarks, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, said: “Any effort that you do not sustain will be a waste. The governor of CBN and the Minister of Budget and National Planning and I have looked at how to stay the course.

“Our discussion was how can we reduce inflation and at the same time see that investments come into the real sectors — the industries and to see that they operate because that is where the jobs are.”