Comedian MC Peteru dies at 35

Tobi Owomoyela, better known as MC Peteru, a popular comedian and influencer, has died at age 35.

Peteru died on Wednesday, 21 December 2022.

The family is yet to disclose the cause of death.

His Comedy circle colleagues and other social media influencers have taken to Instagram and Twitter to mourn his demise.

He is survived by Bryan, his child, who is with his mother in the United States.

Many of his followers have taken to the last post he made on 1 November 2022 to express their shock and condolences.

Peteru before his demise was a fast-rising comedian who made a name for himself in the South-West of Nigeria.