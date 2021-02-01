OBINNA EZUGWU

Gunmen who kidnapped orphans in an Orphanage, Rachel’s Home in Abuja fortnight ago, have released them after payment of ransom, but abducted a woman who delivered the payment.

The bandits had stormed the orphanage in Abaji area on 23 January and kidnapped children aged between 10 and 13.

Some adults who were abducted from their homes during the incident have also been freed.

Police spokesperson, Maryam Yusuf, has confirmed the release but refused giving details, according to the BBC.

The kidnappers had reportedly demanded N30 million, N10 million for the seven orphans including the security guard of the home, and N10 million for each of the couple, Momoh Jimoh and his wife, Khadijat Jimoh who were abducted alongside another house wife, Rukaiyyat Salihu.

It is unclear how much was eventually paid.

A person who was part of the group that received them said the abductees were released after a ransom was paid, but the woman who delivered the money to the gunmen was taken hostage.

“They looked exhausted after being freed on Sunday and were taken to a health facility for care,” witnesses said.