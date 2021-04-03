Bandits have killed the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Mohammed Hussain, and his counterpart in Toto Local Government Area, Mohammed Umar.

Police Public Relations Officer, Ramham Nansel, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday morning.

The police spokesman said Hussain and Umar were murdered in Garaku, Kokona, LGA, on Friday night during an attack.

“On 2/4/2021, at about 7 pm, information was received that unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits attacked and killed one Mohammed Hussaini, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Nasarawa State and Mohammed Umar, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Toto LGA at Garaku market,” he said.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe, swiftly deployed Operation Puff Adder II personnel to the scene where the two corpses were recovered and taken to the hospital.”

He said the corpses were deposited at Anthony memorial Mortuary for post mortem after being confirmed dead by a medical doctor