OBINNA EZUGWU

Social media platform, Twitter, has said it informed the Nigerian government that it’s ready for an open discussion to address mutual concerns and see the microblogging service restored.

The comments of the American company comes two days after information minister Lai Mohammed said Twitter had reached out to discuss the possibilities of lifting the ban, without giving further details..

“Today marks it one week sine Twitter was blocked in Nigeria, We have informed the Nigerian government that we are ready to meet for an open discussion to address mutual concerns and see the service restored,” Twitter Public Policy said in a statement.

It added further that, “we remain advocates for the free and #OpenInternet everywhere