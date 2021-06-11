The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dismissed allegations that it plans to nationalise Unity Bank Plc.

Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, made the disclosure a post.

He said, “The report is fake news. There is no iota of truth in it. The public should disregard such news.”

The report had claimed that the apex bank’s target examination of Unity Bank showed that the Tier 2 lender is in ”grave financial condition,” with Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) and Non-Performing Loans (NPL) ratio that breached prudential standards