By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A People’s Democratic Party, PDP, aspirant in the coming 2022 governorship election in Osun state, Mr. Bamidele David Adeleke has joined millions of the well wishers in felicitating with Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal (Laminisa 1) on the occasion of his Birthday.

Mr. Bamidele Adeleke, in a statement issued on Friday described the monarch as an embodiment of royalty and objectivity, full of wisdom and a renowned custodian of the traditional institution.

He said: “Having the privilege of being alive and well to celebrate another year of God’s faithfulness is not an easy feat especially in this clime where life expectancy is reducing almost daily, but God in His infinite mercies have kept you to this day.

“Baba as you celebrate, it is my fervent prayer that God Almighty would continue to bestow on you long life and wisdom to serve the people of Ede land in particular, Osun State and indeed Nigerians at large.”