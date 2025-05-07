Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property as he commissioned three additional fire trucks for the state’s fire service.

Speaking at the event, Governor Adeleke emphasized that his government is determined to strengthen emergency response capabilities across the state. He disclosed that, so far, his administration has procured seven modern fire trucks and one water tanker to address the alarming state of fire service infrastructure he met on assumption of office.

“The last procurement of fire trucks was over 14 years ago, which was unacceptable. We have now taken decisive steps to revive the fire service,” Adeleke stated. “We have also provided essential firefighting gear and prioritized the training of our officers to enhance their professionalism and efficiency.”

He stressed the need for regular maintenance of the trucks, urging fire service officials to ensure their longevity through proper care.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Abdulrosheed Aderibigbe, commended the governor’s efforts, noting that the additional equipment and ongoing training of personnel have significantly boosted the fire service’s capacity.

He lauded Adeleke for also providing accessories and protective gear for firefighters, emphasizing the administration’s dedication to emergency preparedness and citizen safety.

“As we move forward, I urge all stakeholders to ensure the effective use of these resources in safeguarding lives and property,” Aderibigbe said.