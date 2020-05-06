Adebayo Obajemu

As a fallout of global attention on the claims of Madagascar authorities of a cure for Coronavirus, the African Union, AU, has started discussions with the Indian Ocean nation with a view to exploring the safety and efficiency of a herbal remedy purported to cure COVID-19.

After a rigorous internal tests on the herbal remedy, Madagascar launched CovidOrganics to the market with much fanfare to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new remedy has been largely promoted by President Andry Rajoelina, who has held talks with several other African leaders on the continent to take up the remedy to aid their fight against the disease.

Countries that have expressed a willingness to procure the drug from the island nation include Comoros, the Republic of Congo and Guinea Bissau.

The African Union has now waded in , saying it will look into CovidOrganics following President Rajoelina’s presentation of the medicine to other leaders from Africa in a teleconference Meeting on April 29.

“Once furnished with the details, the Union, through the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), will review the scientific data gathered so far on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 Organics.

This review will be based on global technical and ethical norms to garner the necessary scientific evidence regarding the performance of the tonic,” the African Union said. 52 countries in Africa have reported cases of COVID-19, with a tally exceeding 47,000. COVID-19 related deaths in the continent are more than 1,800. The World Health Organization (WHO) has however warned against use of medicines that have not been approved for COVID-19 treatment. “We must follow the evidence. There are no shortcuts,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said a statement in March