Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has instructed the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to provide security for the 17 All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers in Edo State.

In a letter seen by Sahara Reporters dated August 5 based on a petition to his office by Idahosa-West Chambers, Malami said that the security measure was necessary to prevent breakdown of law and order.

The letter reads, “My office is in receipt of a letter dated 3rd August, 2020 from Messrs West Idahosa & Co. requesting for the intervention of my office on behalf of its clients who are members-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly but who were excluded or prevented from being inaugurated till date since the House was inaugurated on 17th June 2019.

“A copy of the letter is attached for ease of reference. I’m view of the forgoing and in order to ensure constitutional compliance with the dictates of Sections 91 – 96 of the 1999 constitution (as altered) and also to prevent breakdown of peace, law and order. I’m requesting you kindly provide adequate security measures for the purpose of the inauguration of the concerned members and subsequent sittings in Edo State House of Assembly.”

There has been unrest in the Assembly owing to the disagreement between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Adams Oshiomhole, former APC chairman.

Twelve members-elect out of 24 were not sworn in as lawmakers when the house was inaugurated after the 2019 polls.

However on Thursday, 17 lawmakers were inaugurated and Victor Edoror, who was removed as Deputy Speaker in 2018, emerged Speaker.

The development came three days after Yekini Idiaye, Deputy Speaker, was removed following his endorsement of Osagie Ize-Iyamu, APC governorship candidate.