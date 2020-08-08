OBINNA EZUGWU

Former bank CEO and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2015 and 2019 governorship elections in Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti has formally declared for the ruling All Progressive’s Congress (APC).

Dr. Otti made the declaration in his private palatial country home in Arochukwu where he hosted the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu ; former Chairman of APGA, Senator Victor Umeh; House of Representatives Spokesman Hon Benjamin Kalu among other party stalwarts.

Otti who addressed guests present at the meeting, said he had since registered as a member of the APC in his ward.

“Let me use this opportunity to announce that I have registered in APC. In 2018 it was 10pm and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu showed up in my house in Lagos. I wasn’t even expecting him, Kalu said the reason for his visit is to ask me to join the APC. I will only support you if you’re going to contest the 2019 election under the umbrella of the APC because I want to put a stop all the nonsense going on in the state,” he said.

“Two days later we met at the airport and I was chatting with the former minister for Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole and Senator Orji Kalu told the minister about his visit to my place two days ago.

“Then we started the discussion all over but I didn’t join, the reason I didn’t join the APC was not because I didnt see truth in what he was saying but I had already embarked on a mission and I needed to fight the injustice in the party and on Friday the 14th of August I will publicly declare for APC.

“Let me also note importantly that I am not joining the party because I want to be Governor but I want to join the opposition as a unified platform to remove the evil in this land.

”If you go to Ebonyi state, you will be marvelled at the good job that David Umahi is doing in the state, yet they dont get as much as what Abia gets in terms of Federal and other allocations. We need someone who can turn around the fortunes of Abia State from the beginning and we shall support whosoever becomes the person. We shall also ensure that we remove memebers who are unfaithful, especially candidates who negotiate with other parties for monetary benefits.”

Otti who said he spent a lot of money in the PDP, only to realize it was a fraudulent party.

“I spent so much money when I was in the PDP (People’s Democratic Party) but at the end I discovered they are all fraudulent in PDP, I was duped by the PDP, so I had to leave the party for them.