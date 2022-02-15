By Sunday Oguntuyi

Former governor of Osun State and serving Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has accused the Gboyega Oyetola government of planning to assassinate him

Recall that the former governor, had after endorsing the former secretary to the state government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti as his preferred aspirant ahead of Saturday’s governorship primary election of All Progressives Congress APC in the state, was allegedly attacked in Osogbo .

The interior minister in a release issued by his APC Factional group, The Osun Progressive’s publicity secretary, Abiodun Agboola, alerted the general public of what he described as another assasination attempt by the state government under the leadership of Governor Oyetola.

“We wish to inform the general public and security agencies in the State of a plot to kill the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, by default by the state government sponsored political thugs,” he said.

“We said by default because the plan was to lay ambush for the Minister’s entourage and dealt them massive attacks on his way to visit Iwo Federal Constituency today.”

According to him, “Sources revealed that the Governor Oyetola wss pained that the Minister escaped the assassination plot yesterday and are determined to make sure that he is hacked down today.

“The leadership of the Hon. Rasaq Salinsile led All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State of Osun State, therefore calls on security agencies in the state to be proactive in designing a foolproof measure that will bring to naught, the evil plot by Governor Oyetola’s group.

“We are reliably informed that some government officials, apparently acting on the directive of the governor met at the Government House till about 12am with the mandate to frustrate today’s meeting in Iwo by all means, including killing if it comes to that”

“Immediately after the meeting, our source said calls were put through to the government head thug to prepare his men very well for the execution of the evil plot.”

The TOP called on all men of goodwill across the state to plead with the Oyetola government to stop turning Osun into a jungle where all misunderstandings must be settled by violence.

“We note that things were not like this in eight years of his predecessor as Osun was noted for being peaceful.

However, responding to the allegations, the state government, through the Special Adviser to the governor on Political Affairs, Oluomo Sunday Akere, said that there is no truth in the claim by the former governor.

He accused the minister and his supporters of trying to cause crisis in the state to get sympathy and to make the Federal Government declare a state of emergency.

“The procession of Aregbesola in Osogbo was aired live on Facebook, there was nowhere anybody ambushed him,” he said.

“Aregbesola came to town to terrorise the residents of the state, it is the game plan of Aregbesola which we all know. We know his orientation, thinking and plans in the state, we can’t be surprise by his actions, what he is trying to do is to intimidate the voters ahead of primary election of APC in Osun”

The “heinous plan,” according Mr. Agboola, “was hatched at the Okefia government house last night, and was to ensure that the Iwo federal constituency meeting is stopped.”

Akere appealed to the Presidency to call Aregbesola to order, saying, he is no more representing the interest of Osun People, but his personal interest.

“Most if his personal aide as a minister are not from Osun State. He will never succeed with his personal agenda in Osun State”

“It is shocking that Aregbesola who was a nobody; ordinary maintenance officer in an hotel in Lagos, Asiwaju picked him up but unfortunately, he is now talking gibberish at him and Baba Akande”