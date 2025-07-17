Atiku’s resignation letter was leaked by PDP, APC elements – Aide

Paul Ibe, media adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has said that his principal’s resignation letter from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was never meant for public consumption, blaming its release on political opponents working to damage Atiku’s image.

Speaking on Arise News on Wednesday night, Ibe accused elements within the PDP, in collaboration with allies of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), of leaking the letter to score cheap political points.

The letter, dated July 14, 2025, surfaced online just a day after the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari, sparking criticism and accusations of political insensitivity. But Ibe claimed the timing of the leak was calculated to divert public attention and create controversy.

“We’re here because people who never wished His Excellency Atiku Abubakar well leaked a communication of his. Yes, it was leaked,” Ibe said. “It is the handiwork of rogue elements in the PDP working in cahoots with APC members.”

He dismissed speculations about the reasons behind Atiku’s exit, insisting that only the former vice president and his close associates know the full story.

“Those who claim to know why he resigned — are they clairvoyants? I would rather say we speak on something else and not this particular issue, considering the fact that the nation is still in mourning and the memories of the late President, Muhammadu Buhari, who was just interred yesterday, are still fresh,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, had slammed Atiku for releasing the letter during a national mourning period, describing it as insensitive. He also criticised Atiku for using official letterhead bearing the Nigerian coat of arms despite no longer being in government.

But Ibe fired back, urging Keyamo to focus on fixing the problems plaguing Nigeria’s aviation sector rather than inserting himself into a private matter.

“It’s unfortunate that the Minister of Aviation, who rather should be concerned with serious issues of aviation matters — and there are plenty of them, like runways and better infrastructure — jumped into this fray as though knowing what caused an accident even before investigation,” he said.

Advertisement

Atiku, in his resignation letter, cited irreconcilable differences with the PDP leadership and disappointment with the party’s departure from its founding ideals. The letter also confirmed his alignment with a new coalition movement ahead of the 2027 elections.