Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid a misplaced priority, says ex-Lagos deputy governor Bucknor-Akerele
11 seconds ago

Former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Senator Kofo Bucknor-Akerele, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s reported ambition to seek a second term in 2027, describing it as a misplaced priority given the country’s current challenges.

Bucknor-Akerele, who served as Tinubu’s deputy between 1999 and 2002 before resigning from office, expressed her views on Thursday while speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, The Morning Brief.

Now an octogenarian and a prominent member of The Patriots — a group of distinguished elder statesmen led by former Commonwealth Secretary-General Chief Emeka Anyaoku — Bucknor-Akerele said Nigeria is in desperate need of comprehensive socio-economic reforms, not early politicking.

“Unfortunately, what I see is that the president is focused on getting a second term,” she said. “But I think he should take a cue from people like Emeka Anyaoku and others who are working to design a new direction for Nigeria — something that can truly serve future generations.”

She urged President Tinubu to shift attention away from electoral considerations and focus instead on revamping the country’s governance structure and addressing the deepening economic and social crises.

“I hope his advisers will be honest enough to tell him that 2027 should not be the focus right now. What Nigeria needs at this moment is a blueprint for national transformation,” she added.

Tinubu, elected in 2023 after serving two terms as governor of Lagos State, is under growing pressure as Nigerians continue to grapple with soaring inflation, economic hardship, and widespread insecurity. His administration’s policies have faced criticism from various quarters, including respected elder statesmen and civic groups, who argue that fundamental reforms must take precedence over electoral calculations.

 

