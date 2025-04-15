Bizarre Twist in Rivers Crisis: Sole Administrator Summons Fubara to Justify Reinstatement

In an unprecedented turn of events in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, the state’s Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd), has summoned suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy, Dr. Ngozi Ordu, to appear before him at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The summons, issued on Tuesday and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika, is said to be part of an official inquiry into appointments made during the Fubara administration over the last two years.

According to the statement, Fubara is expected to present all relevant documentation and records relating to appointments made while in office, including the processes and rationale behind them. More controversially, the suspended governor is also required to provide a “clear and detailed explanation” as to why he believes he should be reinstated.

Both Fubara and his deputy have been directed to appear in person on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the Conference Room of the Rivers State Government House. The announcement emphasized that attendance is mandatory and framed the exercise as part of the Sole Administrator’s efforts to “restore transparency, accountability, and lasting peace” in the state’s governance.

The move has sparked widespread bewilderment and concern, with political observers questioning the legality and propriety of a Sole Administrator demanding that an elected governor justify his right to return to office.

Fubara’s suspension and the appointment of a Sole Administrator have been the subject of intense political drama in Rivers State, with many describing recent developments as a dangerous erosion of democratic norms.

The full implications of this latest move remain to be seen, but tensions in the state continue to rise amid what critics are calling an increasingly authoritarian approach to governance.

The full statement reads:

RIVERS GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Advertisement

The Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral (Rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, CFR, has formally summoned the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, and his Deputy, Dr. Ngozi Ordu, to appear before him for an inquiry into the appointments made under their administration over the past two years.

Sir Fubara is directed to present all relevant documents and records pertaining to appointments, including justifications and procedures followed during his tenure. The session will also serve as an opportunity for the suspended Governor to provide a clear and detailed explanation as to why he believes he should be reinstated to office.

Both parties are expected to appear in person as follows:

Date: Friday, 18th April, 2025

Time: 10:00am Prompt

Venue: Conference Room, Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt

Attendance is mandatory. This process forms part of the Sole Administrator’s ongoing efforts to restore transparency and accountability and lasting peace in the governance of Rivers State.

Signed:

Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika

Advertisement

Secretary to the State Government