Patriotism key to harnessing the advantages of brain drain – Adetunji

Ambassador Tunde Adetunji, Chief Executive Officer of the African Heritage Foundation, has emphasized that patriotism is the crucial factor enabling developing countries to convert the challenges of brain drain into opportunities for brain gain. Adetunji made this assertion during a one-day capacity-building training organized by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) in Lagos with Business Editors.

The event, ‘Brain Drain to Brain Gain: The Role of the Media in Shaping Nigeria’s Narrative’, brought together stakeholders from various sectors to discuss how Nigeria can benefit from its diaspora talents.

According to Adetunji, many developing countries, especially in Africa, continue to suffer from the loss of highly skilled professionals to more developed nations. However, he believes this trend can be reversed if governments and citizens adopt a patriotic approach to national development. “Patriotism is the key. When people believe in their country and see themselves as part of its success story, they will look for ways to contribute, even when they are far away,” Adetunji said. He noted that countries like India and China have successfully turned brain drain into brain gain by engaging their diasporas in national projects.

Adetunji also stressed the importance of creating enabling environments that encourage the return of skilled professionals or at least their active participation in national development. He argued that patriotism would drive both governments and individuals to implement policies that promote innovation, investment, and knowledge transfer. “Our people abroad are excelling in various fields. What we need to do is give them reasons to invest back home. If we demonstrate that the nation is worth their time and resources, they will respond positively,” he added.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the media plays a vital role in shaping the narrative around brain drain. According to him, the media should focus on stories of Nigerians abroad who are making significant contributions back home, thereby inspiring others to do the same. “The media must stop painting brain drain as entirely negative. There are opportunities in every challenge. If the narrative shifts to highlight how our people in the diaspora are assets, we will start seeing more collaborations and investments,” Adetunji stated.

The ambassador also called on policymakers to develop strategic partnerships with diaspora communities. He cited examples of countries that have established platforms for knowledge exchange, mentorship programs, and investment initiatives that directly involve their citizens abroad. “It is not enough to lament the loss of talent; we must be deliberate in our approach. Governments must create avenues for engagement, while the private sector can tap into diaspora expertise for national growth,” he noted.

Adetunji reiterated that patriotism must be at the heart of any plan aimed at turning brain drain into brain gain. “If we all put Nigeria first, whether at home or abroad, we will unlock the vast potential that lies in our global human resources. Let us redefine patriotism not just as staying back, but as contributing from wherever we are,” he said. The event ended with a call for collaborative efforts between the media, private sector, government, and the diaspora community to harness the advantages embedded in brain drain for national development.