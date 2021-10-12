The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, reconsidered the electoral act amendment bill and has empowered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the best mode to transmission of election results.

By the amendment, INEC will now have to decide how to transmit election results, whether electronically or manually, depending practicality.

The senate also approved that all political parties must use the direct primary mode in picking candidates.

More subsequently…

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!