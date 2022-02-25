A high court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, has convicted Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, kidnap kingpin better known as Evans on charges of conspiracy and kidnapping.

Evans was tried alongside Uche Amadi, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba over the alleged kidnapping of Donatus Dunu, chief executive officer of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The six defendants were arraigned on August 30, 2017, on two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping.

According to the prosecution, they allegedly kidnapped Dunu in Lagos on February 14, 2017, and collected £223,000 (N100 million) as ransom from his family.

The prosecution presented four witnesses, including the victim, Dunu while the defence presented six witnesses including Evans who testified in his own defence.

Delivering judgment on Friday, Hakeem Oshodi, the judge, convicted Evans, Amadi and Nwachukwu.

The judge held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charge against the three convicts beyond a reasonable doubt.

He held that the evidence tendered before the court especially their video confessions corroborated their guilt.

The court discharged and acquitted Uchechukwu and two former soldiers of the Nigerian Army, Ifeanyi and Aduba for lack of sufficient evidence linking them to the crime