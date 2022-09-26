ASUU strike: NUC orders VCs to reopen universities

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has ordered vice-chancellors to re-open universities and allow students resume lectures.

Sam Onazi, Director, Finance and Accounts of the NUC, gave the order in a letter signed on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed.

The letter seen on Monday, was addressed to all vice-chancellors; Pro-Chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities.

“Ensure that ASUU members immediately resume/commence lectures; Restore the daily activities and routines of the various University campuses”, the letter partly reads.

The development comes days after the national industrial court of Nigeria on Wednesday ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities to call off its ongoing nationwide strike.

ASUU had been on strike since February 14 to press home the demand for improved funding for universities, a review of salaries for lecturers, among other issues.

Several meetings between ASUU and the Federal Government have ended in a deadlock.

Consequently, the Federal Government went to court to challenge the strike.

In his ruling, Justice Hamman held that the application was meritorious and deserved to be granted by the court.

While dismissing objections ASUU raised through its lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, the court held that the strike action was detrimental to public university students that cannot afford to attend private tertiary institutions.

ASUU had since filed 14 grounds of appeal to challenge the order.