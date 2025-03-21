As son of Niger Delta, I'm one of you,'  Rivers sole administrator tells indigenes   

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (rtd), the Sole Administrator of Rivers State has noted that as a bonafide son of the Niger Delta, he’s not a stranger in Rivers State, but one with the people.

This is as he warned troublemakers in the state to reconsider any action that would be inimical to the peace, progress and economic stability of the state.

According to Ibas said, his acceptance to become the administrator of Rivers state was not born out of personal ambition but a commitment to bring peace, stability and prosperity to Nigeria as a whole and Rivers state in particular.

“I have dedicated my life to the service of our great nation. First, as a member of our Armed Forces where I had the honor and privilege of serving as the 20th indigenous chief of the naval staff and more recently as Nigerian commissioner to the Republic of Ghana. After what I believe to be my retirement from public service, duty has called again. I have answered not for personal ambition but out of abiding commitment to bring peace, stability and prosperity of Nigeria as a whole and more specifically, Rivers state”.

The Sole Administrator acknowledged that his appointment comes at the difficult time in history, saying that “the political impasse nearly two years in Rivers state has paralyzed governance, desecrated democratic institutions, threatened security and undermined economic and social fabric of the state. It has deepened division among the people and cast a show of uncertainty over the future. These are realities we cannot afford to ignore”.

In his inaugural state broadcast in Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, Ibas said “as a son of the Niger Delta, I am one of you and I recognize the weight of this moment, expectation of the people and the challenges that lie ahead. The uneasy calm that pervades the state is palpable and I feel the weight of families, young and old, businesses are uncertain what the future holds”.

He said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s proactive and decisive actions to declare a state of emergency and his subsequent appointment was primarily to ensure stability of livelihood for citizens and residents, restore peace, security and stability for economic activities to continue to thrive and avert any destruction to the way of life of the people of Rivers state.

“My mandate is clear, to restore law and order, stabilize the polity and to create the necessary condition for the full restoration of democratic institutions and representation. This is not a task for one man alone. Success will depend on the collective effort of all Rivers people: elders, political leaders, traditional rulers, youths, women, the media and civil society.”

Ibas assured that he is not in the state “as a partisan actor nor as a competitor in the struggle that I have brought us to this moment. I come as a servant of the state entrusted with the solemn duty of restoring peace and order so that Rivers state can move forward once again and reclaim its rightful place as the oil and gas capital of Nigeria and I dare say, Africa.”

He noted that governance is not a solitary endeavor. True stability and renewal requires the collective will of the people. “I extend my hands to every son and daughter of Rivers state regardless of political affiliation, ethnicity or greed. I urge you to remain law abiding, peaceful and optimistic. Let us set aside our differences and work together to rebuild trust, restore stability and protect the future of our children.

“The challenges before us depend on unity, not division. On corporation, not discord. On forward thinking, not backward grievances. Commitment to unity, cooperation and dialogue must be the fulcrum of all engagements going forward.

“Destruction of national infrastructure in the name of agitation is something we in the Niger delta had since put behind us. Through collective engagement, our people have become more aware of the collateral damage that comes with it. Not only does it deprive government enough resources to provide necessary critical infrastructure and services, the damage to the environment has left vast areas of the Niger Delta extensively devastated, affecting the health and livelihood of our people. We must resist the temptation to return to those ugly days. Dialogue and honest engagement has proven from time and time again as a veritable tool for resolving differences and conflict of any kind.”

He said that under his leadership, civil liberty and fundamental human rights will be respected and protected. The rule of law will remain sacrosanct. “However, those who seek to sabotage the social and economic stability of Rivers state and national infrastructure within the state or who attempt to disrupt the peace for selfish ends will find no tolerance for their actions.

“There will be no room for lawlessness, no place for violence and no patience for actions that threaten our collective wellbeing. We will not act arbitrarily neither will we hesitate to enforce the law when necessary.”

According to the sole administrator, after the inaugural state Security Council meeting and have taken additional briefs from the security agencies in the state, “I have noted the various reports, initiative and concerns some of which I have given clear directives for specific actions.

“I have specifically charge them to remain neutral, respect the right of citizens and do all within their powers to maintain law and order while collectively working to de-escalate tensions where they come in contact with such.”

He promised to move with deliberate speed to articulate a pragmatic road map for the next six months to ensure that every government bureaucracy is properly functioning, agencies providing services to citizens and residents are doing so and engage stakeholders as mandated by Mr. President