36 state assemblies harmonise rules on lawmakers’ suspension, impeachment

To solve the challenges arising from discrepancies in suspension, impeachment of members and other legislative procedures, the 36 states’ Houses of Assembly have adopted and unified the use of harmonised standing orders.

The rules to be deployed at each of the 36 Houses of Assembly is geared towards ensuring unity across the states in executing disciplinary issues of suspension and impeachment, axing of presiding officers and other members, the conduct of budgetary processes, and confirmation of appointments forwarded by the executive arm of government.

The harmonised orders touches the conduct of the election of presiding officers, adoption of legislative reports, statutory reports, and resolutions, ratifying constitutional alterations and treaties, the establishment of special, ad hoc committees, and the conduct of executive sessions.

The harmonised standing orders were unanimously taken and ratified when the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria converged on Lagos, on Thursday, for a workshop organised by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung in collaboration with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies.

Commenting on the development, the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers, Adebo Ogundoyin, stated that by adopting the harmonised standing orders, Nigeria was joining other countries like the United States of America, South Africa and Rwanda which had harmonised legislative frameworks.

Ogundoyin, who is the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, noted that the harmonised standing orders for states would ensure that state legislatures have standardised rules, which would give their actions and ensure accountable governance.

Ogundoyin expressed optimism that the various Houses of Assembly would adopt the uniform rules for use in their states, within the next three months.

“This monumental step forward, which began in 2021 is not just a procedural reform; it is a strategic step towards strengthening the efficiency, transparency, and uniformity of legislative operations across all states Houses of Assembly. By standardising our legislative rules, we are enhancing collaboration, improving legislative oversight, and ultimately ensuring a more responsive and accountable governance framework at the sub-national level.

“We are happy to draw inspiration from our partners, the German Government and the United States of America, whose 50 states operate a centralised standing order.

“On the African continent, South Africa and Rwanda stand tall in this regard, and Nigeria is set to join the list of countries with harmonised legislative frameworks, further solidifying our commitment to democratic governance and institutional strengthening,” Ogundoyin said.