Arrest Wike now, Clark tells IGP

Chief Edwin Clark, leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has asked Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), to arrest Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), over a comment credited to him.

Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State had while speaking at a congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state in August, said he would “put fire” in the states of governors siding with Siminalayi Fubara, his successor.

Wike and Siminalayi have been at loggerheads over issues concerning Rivers.

In an open letter addressed to Egbetokun entitled ‘Arrest Wike Now With a Warrant of Arrest’, the elder statesman said Wike “has gone overboard in his macabre dance”.

“As we lawyers say, nobody is above the law and the law must take its course,” he said.

“If you could in the past arrest Omoyele Sowore for similar or less implicating threats against public peace and public officials, if you are right now leading prosecution in law courts against people who participated in ‘End Bad Governance’ protest, what are you waiting to act in this case of Wike?

“My dear IG, at well over 97 years of age, and having held various positions in government including being a Minister over 50 years ago, I am shocked that a public officer who is an appointee of a serving President can descend to this level.

“When we worked under Gen. Yakubu Gowon, GCFR, in the Federal Executive Council, the code of conduct which we were expected to keep especially as it pertained to being instruments of public order was at the highest level.

“There is nothing that Wike has not done in his attempt to sabotage the government of Siminalayi Fubara and install the former speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, his brother, as Governor.

According Clark, Wike should not be allowed to change the rules of the party arbitrarily because of his feud with Fubara who is the leader of the PDP in Rivers.

