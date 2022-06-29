Ariwoola, new CJN born in 1954, not 1958 — S’Court clarifies

The Supreme Court of Nigeria, has clarified that Justice Olokayode Ariwoola, the newly appointed acting chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), was born in 1954 and not 1958 as initially reported.

On the official website of the Supreme Court, Justice Ariwoola was born in Iseyin, Oyo state, on August 22, 1958 and began his primary education in 1959 at the Local Authority Demonstration School, Oluwole, in his hometown.

The above, which implied that he started school only a year after his birth, had prompted speculations about possible age falsification.

However, the Director of Information of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Dr Festus Aweneri has clarified that the jurist was born in 1954 and not 1958 and that he started his primary school education in 1959.