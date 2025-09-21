Connect with us

Supreme Court to open new legal year with swearing-in of 57 SANs
The Supreme Court will on Monday, September 29, begin its 2025/2026 legal year with the swearing-in of 57 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).

The ceremony, to be held at the Main Courtroom of the apex court in Abuja, will be presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

According to a statement by the Supreme Court’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Dr Festus Akande, the event will also feature a State of the Judiciary Address by the CJN, who will review the performance of the court in the past legal year and highlight developments within the judiciary.

“In line with long-standing tradition, the CJN will deliver a State of the Judiciary address with a view to highlighting the state of the Supreme Court in particular, and the Nigerian judiciary in general, in the 2024/2025 legal year,” the statement noted.

Other scheduled speakers include the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, and the President of the Nigerian Bar Association. Their interventions will focus on justice sector reforms and the challenges facing the rule of law.

The Supreme Court had gone on its annual vacation on July 21 after what was described as a “remarkably successful” legal year.

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee had earlier announced the elevation of the 57 lawyers, 56 from the advocates’ category and one from academics.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

