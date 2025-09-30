Government cancels Independence Day parade

The Federal Government has cancelled the Independence Day parade earlier scheduled for Wednesday, October 1, as part of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th anniversary.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Monday, September 29, 2025, by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen.

According to the statement, while the parade will no longer hold, all other programmes lined up for the anniversary will proceed as planned.

“The Federal Government wishes to announce the cancellation of the Independence Anniversary parade, previously scheduled to mark the 65th Independence on Wednesday, 1st October,” it read.

Imohiosen stressed that the decision should not be misinterpreted as downplaying the significance of the milestone. “The cancellation is in no way a diminishment of the importance of this anniversary. The government remains committed to celebrating Nigeria’s 65th independence with dignity and enthusiasm.”

He added that the decision was not taken lightly, acknowledging the disappointment it might cause for those who had anticipated the traditional ceremony.

“The government deeply regrets any inconvenience caused by this cancellation,” he said, while expressing appreciation to Nigerians, members of the diplomatic corps, and invited guests for their continued support.

The statement also urged citizens to rally behind the administration’s policies and ongoing reforms aimed at repositioning the country.

No reasons were given for the cancellation of the parade, which usually features a display of military hardware, cultural performances, and patriotic fanfare at Eagle Square in Abuja.