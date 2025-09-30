Arise TV anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu died after hospital rejection, colleagues reveal

... Tinubu, Bago, others mourn

The death of Arise News anchor, Somtochukwu ‘Sommie’ Maduagwu, has thrown Nigeria’s media community into mourning, with revelations that the 29-year-old journalist died after she was denied medical treatment despite surviving an armed robbery attack at her Abuja residence.

Her colleagues at Arise TV, Ojy Okpe and Reuben Abati, disclosed during Tuesday’s edition of The Morning Show that Maduagwu’s death was “preventable.” According to Okpe, the young broadcaster jumped from her home when she discovered that 14 armed robbers had invaded the building. Although she survived the fall, she was reportedly rejected by hospital staff when taken for treatment, leading to her death.

“She was taken to the hospital, but she was rejected. Sommie’s life could have been saved, but the hospital refused to treat her,” Okpe lamented.

President Bola Tinubu, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, condemned the incident, describing the late anchor as “a promising professional whose life was cut short in a cruel and condemnable manner.” He extended condolences to her family, Arise News management and staff, and the Nigerian media fraternity, while directing security agencies to carry out a “quick and thorough investigation” to ensure justice.

Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, also expressed sadness, calling the killing “an act of man’s wickedness to man.” In a message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor lamented that “the life of a young professional was cut short in such a needless and senseless manner.” He praised Maduagwu’s impact as a lawyer, entrepreneur, and journalist despite her young age, and urged security agencies to apprehend and prosecute her killers.

Maduagwu’s untimely passing has been described as a painful loss to the media industry and the nation at large, with colleagues, leaders, and citizens calling for accountability and justice.