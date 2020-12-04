OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigerian airline operator Arik Air, has relieved 300 members of staff of their appointments, citing impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline’s management announced the sack in a statement titled, “Arik Air management declares 300 staff redundant” issued on Friday.

The company explained that a redundancy package would be provided for the affected workers with the help of the aviation unions.

“Arising from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the constrained ability of the airline to complete heavy maintenance activities and return its planes to operations, stunted revenues against increasing operational costs, the management of Arik Air (In Receivership) has declared 300 staff members redundant to its current level of operations,” the statement said.

“The leadership of the impacted unions has been contacted to negotiate a redundancy package for the affected staff.”

The airline added that over 50 per cent of its workforce of over 1,600 staff have been on furlough in the past six months.