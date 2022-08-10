Adebayo Obajemu

Ardova Plc has countered the trending media publications of a charge to wind up Prudent Energy & Services Limited over an alleged inability to pay $6 million debt presented to the Federal High Court by Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited (Zenon).

In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange, Ardova Plc stated that the story is misleading and presented the facts of the matter as follows:

“The issues relate to the claims and warranties under the Share Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) between Ignite Investments and Commodities Limited (“Ignite”) and Zenon together with its affiliates for the acquisition of shares in Forte Oil Plc (now Ardova Plc)”.

“There are no claims against Ardova Plc as an entity. There are no winding-up petitions threatened or filed against Ardova Plc in respect of these issues or any other issue”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Ardova Plc is not a party to any of the proceedings and the proceedings neither affect Ardova Plc’s rights nor create any liability for Ardova Plc in any way”.

“However, the Company has faith in the dispute resolution process and believe it will culminate in a just resolution of the issues. Ardova wants to avoid being drawn into a media spectacle and consider it important to clarify that this report relates to a dispute between former shareholders and a current shareholder and has nothing to do with Ardova Plc as a separate entity”.