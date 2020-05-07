Adebayo Obajemu

Pursuant to the post-listing requirements of The Nigerian Stock Exchange for quoted companies, Ardova Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange and investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 20th May, 2020 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statement for the period ended 31st March 2020, amongst other matters.

Further to the above, the closed period shall commence on Wednesday 6th, May 2020 in accordance with Rule 17.18: Period of Closure, Rulebook of The Exchange, 2015 (Issuers’ Rules).

Consequently, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employee with sensitive information, adviser, and consultant of the Bank and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company until 24 hours after the Unaudited Financial Statement for the period ended 31st March 2020 are released on The Exchange.