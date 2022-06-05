Former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is working on a joint ticket of Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation and Ahmad Lawan, senate president ahead of the APC presidential primary scheduled to begin on Monday.

Lamido, a PDP chieftain whose son emerged the opposition party’s governorship candidate for Adamawa argued that Buhari would never back the presidential aspiration of Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State.

The former governor who spoke to Vanguard, said Buhari will never support Tinubu to be president because of his mentality and psychology.

He told Vanguard, “Right now, Tinubu is going through hell from who? His own fellow brothers in Afenifere who openly don’t like him and also the APC governors who don’t like him because they say he is too domineering and a dictator. I mean, he is their own son, why can’t they make him?”

“Mark my words, Buhari will never ever support Tinubu. I know the man’s mentality and psychology. He will never ever support Tinubu. I said it but people didn’t believe me but wait and see. The whole thing is not about Tinubu or about any other interest. It is not even about the bigger picture called Nigeria but other interests. There is no way Buhari is going to support Tinubu, because the whole thing is going to take personal dimension.

“Let us be honest, Tinubu today is swimming alone. Look at the phenomenon he was but they are now saying no to him.

“If the South is ready to win this election, the only candidate that can give the PDP a fight for their money is Tinubu. He has goodwill. He has a political family. In Nigeria today, even if it (APC ticket) not given to him, he will still win election because Nigeria wants anything except Buhari.

“I said Buhari will not give Tinubu, he is trying to pair Amaechi and Lawan.

“So I foresee a palace coup”.