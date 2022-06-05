Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday night, hosted some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national caucus for a dinner at the State House Banquet Hall.

The dinner comes ahead of the party’s presidential primary scheduled to begin on Monday.

Party chieftains at the dinner include the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, former Chairmen, Bisi Akande, John Oyegun, the party’s Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and some APC Governors.

The meeting is part of continued consultations the President is having with various party stakeholders to elect a consensus candidate ahead of the presidential primary.