APC mocks ADC over one-term prophecy, calls party ‘political circus on life support’

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as laughable the claim by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that President Bola Tinubu will not go beyond a single term in office.

APC’s Lagos spokesman, Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Wednesday, described the ADC as “an association of serial defectors” already on “political life support” and bound to “fizzle into oblivion.”

Oladejo said: “Their claim that President Tinubu will be a one-term President is nothing but idle talk from a party that has never tasted power at the centre and is unlikely to do so in this lifetime.

“President Tinubu has only just begun the hard work of resetting Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and progress. Nigerians are already seeing bold, people-oriented policies that lesser leaders have shied away from for decades.”

He argued that the APC’s sweeping victories in recent by-elections were a clear vote of confidence in Tinubu’s leadership, adding that the ADC “will do better in a circus arena than on the political rostrum.”

Quoting proverbs to drive home his point, Oladejo stressed: “The hen’s cackle does not stop the sunrise. No amount of idle chatter from the ADC can derail the historic mandate and steady leadership of President Tinubu.”

The Lagos APC urged Nigerians to ignore what it termed the “distractions of political lightweights” and continue to support Tinubu’s administration, which it said is consolidating a legacy that future generations will reckon with.