Nicolas Sarkozy convicted of criminal conspiracy in Libya campaign funding case

Nicolas Sarkozy, former French president was convicted Thursday by a Paris court of criminal conspiracy in a long-running case over allegations that late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi helped bankroll his 2007 election campaign.

The 70-year-old ex-leader, who has faced a string of legal troubles since leaving office in 2012, was acquitted of corruption, embezzlement of Libyan public funds and illegal campaign financing. Sentencing will be announced later, with prosecutors pushing for a seven-year jail term.

Judge Nathalie Gavarino ruled that Sarkozy, then a senior minister and party chief, authorised close aides to approach Libyan officials “in order to obtain or attempt to obtain financial support.” Sarkozy has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, AFP reported.

Two of his allies – Claude Gueant, his former chief of staff, and ex-interior minister Brice Hortefeux – were also convicted. His 2007 campaign treasurer Eric Woerth was acquitted.

The verdict came just two days after the death in Beirut of Ziad Takieddine, a key accuser who claimed he ferried millions in Libyan cash to Sarkozy’s team before retracting, and later reversing, his retraction.

Prosecutors argued Sarkozy struck a covert pact with Kadhafi in 2005 to fund his campaign in exchange for helping rehabilitate Libya’s global image. Ironically, Sarkozy later played a central role in NATO’s 2011 intervention that toppled the Libyan strongman.

Sarkozy has already been convicted in two separate cases, including the “Bygmalion affair” on campaign overspending, and stripped of the Legion of Honour, France’s top distinction. He is appealing those rulings.

Despite his legal setbacks, the man once dubbed the “hyper-president” remains influential on the French right and is known to hold regular meetings with President Emmanuel Macron.