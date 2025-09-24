Osun: Adeleke moves to upgrade cultural tourist sites in Osogbo, Ilesa, Ife, Ede

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved a series of programmes and projects aimed at boosting the state’s tourism and creative industries, with a target of increasing tourist inflow by more than 60 percent in the next year.

A statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, said the initiative combines direct government investment with public-private partnerships, particularly in developing sites such as Erin Ijesa Waterfalls in Oriade Local Government, to ensure sustainable financing and management.

The upgrades, to be implemented in phases across the state, are designed to position Osun’s cultural heritage for global recognition, including possible UNESCO listing. The Ministry of Arts and Culture is currently compiling a comprehensive list of sites for development.

Among the first set of projects approved are:

Ifá Agbaye Temple, Ile-Ife – to cater for the annual international inflow of visitors during Ifa Day celebrations.

Iwude Ijesa Festival Centre – designed to attract local and international investors while seeking UNESCO recognition.

Sango Timi Shrine, Ede – a site earmarked for development into a major cultural hub, featuring a sacred grove, auditorium, pavilion, art and craft workshops, museum and kitchen.

Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove – already a UNESCO heritage site, where the state plans continued intervention and support for its global festival.

Governor Adeleke stressed that all projects will follow due budgetary and procurement processes, with details posted on the state’s procurement website to maintain transparency.

“Expanding tourist inflow is a cardinal programme within our agenda. As the cradle of the Yoruba nation, we have a lot to showcase to deepen the tourism industry,” Adeleke said.

“We have identified many cultural sites and directed phased implementation of upgrades across the state. Our goal is to secure wider global recognition, including UNESCO support, while diversifying Osun’s economy through tourism.”

He added that partnering with the private sector remains key to delivering the state’s tourism agenda.