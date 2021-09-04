By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State deputy governor, Mr Benedict Alabi, members of the National Committee on Local Government Congress, among others, have expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government Congress in the state, noting that there was no parallel congress anywhere.

The exercise, which was supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was adjudged to be peaceful by critical political stakeholders across the state.

Alabi, while participating in the exercise at St John’s Primary School, Ayedaade Ikire, in Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State, expressed delight with the massive turnout of members of the party.

The Deputy Governor, alongside the former speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Chief Mrs Patricia Etteh and the State Commissioner for Finance Hon Bola Oyebamiji, also commended the INEC officials and committee members who supervised the exercise for their display of democratic principles of fairness and equity.

While congratulating the 27-man exco elected at the congress to supervise the affairs of the party in the local government, Alabi tasked them to see their election as a call to service by uniting all interests within the party.

According to him, “This is a very peaceful and calm atmosphere; I am really impressed by the conduct, it is a pointer to the fact that our party, the APC is peaceful and well organized, let us continue to work for the unity of our party and to ensure our party come victorious in the coming governorship election in our state”.

Also speaking, the commissioner for Finance in the state, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji applauded the people of the local government for their peaceful conduct during the congress, saying that APC is known for peace and the people of the council area have proven that.

Oyebamiji also expressed satisfaction on the conduct of the national delegation under the chairmanship of Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye for a job well done.

He said what should be paramount in the heart of every member of the party now is how to re-elect governor Adegboyega Oyetola for the good work to continue.

Oyebamiji urged the newly sworn in local government executives to work round the clock in ensuring unity within the party, saying that unity will remain the only bedrock for the success of the party in 2022 election.

He, however, implored all the aggrieved members of the party to embrace peace and work hamoniously with the newly sworn in executives for the betterment of all.

In his remarks after the conclusion of the exercise, Hon Arimiyau Owoade, who returned as party chairman in the local government, thanked the leaders and members of the party on behalf of other members of Exco, for the confidence reposed in them.

Committee Express Satisfaction

Similarly, members of the National Committee on Local Government Congress of the party expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the party’s members in the State.

The Committee affirmed that there was no parallel congress anywhere in the State except on Facebook and other social media platforms.

It also expressed delight wuth the way and manner the party’s supporters and loyalists trooped out en masse to exercise their right of electing new officers of the party across the Local Governments of the State.

Recall that the national leadership of the ruling party under the leadership of Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee had earlier resolved and directed the conduct of the Local Government Congresses across the 774 Councils in the country.

The members of the party’s national delegation for the Local Government Congress to Osun had on Friday, held a stakeholders’ meeting at the party’s secretariat, where they charged members to exhibit the Omoluabi ethos for which Osun is known for and promised to conduct a hitch-free and credible exercise.

By Saturday morning, they visited some of the Councils where they monitored, supervised and observed the conduct of the Congress.

Among the Councils visited as at the time of filing the report were Osogbo Local Government, Boripe Local Government and Boluwaduro Local Government.

Speaking on behalf of the members of the Committee, the Committee’s Chairman, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, lauded the peaceful conduct of the party loyalists, describing it as commendable and worthwhile.

Elegbeleye who commended the consensus model adopted by the leadership of the party, said there was no parallel congress anywhere as against the insinuations making the rounds.

According to him, nothing like parallel congress was either seen or observed by the Committee in any of the visited places or being reported by the Committee members observing and supervising the election process in any of the Councils in the State.

“We have been to several places. We have been to Osogbo, Boripe, Boluwaduro among others, and we met very large crowd where consensus was adopted as model to which the new officers were elected by the party’s members,” he said.

“Things were very perfect; the atmosphere was peaceful and we were very impressed by the way and manner which the people conducted and comported themselves peacefully without any rancour whatsoever.

“As we all know, consensus is what the party has always subscribed to and this is what was largely adopted in the State, and with what we have seen so far, there is nothing like parallel anywhere except on Facebook.

“We are very glad to witness this Congress in a peaceful atmosphere as this is in line with the principles of our party.”

In his remarks during the visit of the members of the Committee to his Council in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government, Governor Oyetola applauded the members of the party across the State for allowing peace to reign.

He attributed the atmosphere of peace to the existing show of love and the spirit of togetherness reigning in the party, saying it was a reflection of the fact that the party members were united and formidable.

“I thank the members of the party for the sense of duty, love and peace that have been observed so far. This is to show that our party is united absolutely.

“I am grateful to the members of the Committee for being very fair and efficient in discharging their responsibility. We are very proud of you. I congratulate the newly elected executives. This is a call to service.

“You must serve with the fear of God. As you all know, the party’s members have reposed confidence in you and you must justify this and you must not disappoint them,” Oyetola added.