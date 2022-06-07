Journalists assigned to cover the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) holding today, Tuesday, have lamented the delay by the party in giving them tags to be able to access the venue.

Some of the journalists who spoke to Business Hallmark said the who place is rowdy and that it’s unlikely that the primary will commence anytime soon.

“It may drag till midnight, with the way things are going,” said a journalist, Yusuf. “Till now, they have not given us tags. They are still struggling with accreditation. Even the delegates are still struggling to get accreditation, what they should have completed long ago.

“From the three days I’ve stayed here for this primary, I can now tell why the APC government has been a failure. They can’t even organize a smooth primary. It’s sad.”

Another journalist who craved anonymity, said, “We are just frustrated here. Nothing seems to be working as it should. It’s very frustrating.”

It is understood that the Governor Abdullahi Sule-led Media and Publicity sub-committee has yet to release accreditation tags.

According to the programme of events, the exercise is to commence by 10am with the arrival of delegates.

Media houses which nominated their staff to cover the event had written letters two weeks ago on the directive of the party.

The APC correspondents who are always on the ground at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja have not been given their tags either.

Journalists, who arrived at the Eagle Square in the early hours of Tuesday, remain outside as security operatives denied them entry