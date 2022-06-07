Bombs recovered at scene of Ondo church attack – Police

Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector-General of Police, has disclosed that bombs have been recovered from the Sunday attack that took place at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

Gunmen said to be bandits had on Sunday attacked worshippers in the church, killing about 35 and injuring scores of others.

Baba who condemned the tragic act said some of perpetrators disguised as congregants.

According to him, “The gunmen, from preliminary investigations, invaded the church with arms and materials suspected to be explosives.

“Police investigators who were part of the first responders deployed to the scene have recovered pellets of expended AK-47 ammunition while the Explosive Ordnance Devices Chemical Biological Radiologic and Nuclear Explosives (EOD-CORNE) unit confirmed the use of explosives as fragments of the IEDs used were found and after thorough sweeping of the scene, 3 unexploded IEDs were recovered at the scene of the incident.

“Further investigations revealed that some of the gunmen disguised as congregants, while other armed men who had positioned themselves around the church premises from different directions, fired into the church.”

“It was discovered that the assailants fled the scene using a Nissan Sunny car with Reg No. AKR 896 AG which was snatched from the owner, and escaped through Owo/Ute road. The vehicle has been recovered while the owner of the vehicle is currently assisting the Police in its investigations.”