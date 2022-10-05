APC chair, Adamu, govs, others meet over party campaign council list

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, is meeting with some governors and stakeholders of the party in Abuja.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, it is believed to be about the crisis that emanated from the composition of the party’s presidential campaign council.

Simon Lalong, Plateau State governor and director general of the Tinubu Campaign organization; Adams Oshiomhole, a former APC chairman, and members of the party’s national working committee (NWC) are in attendance at the meeting.