The Screening Appeal Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has upheld the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State from the party”s governorship primaries slated for June 22.

The appeal committee presented its report to the National Working Committee headed by Adams Oshiomhole on Saturday.

The committee, led by Dr Abubakar Fari, it was learnt, cited discrepancies in the dates on Obaseki’s University of Ibadan certificate.

Presenting the committee’s report, Fari said, “It is inconceivable that the same University will award two certificates with separate dates for the same graduate.

“We also find it difficult to vouch for the authenticity of his National Youth Service Corps certificate, there is no indication as to where he served. We find that he should be disqualified.”

Oshiomhole commended the chairman and members of the appeal committee for doing a “meticulous” job.

“It appears you were extremely meticulous in your findings, you have attention to details, and not just because of the findings,” the APC National Chairman added.

The screening committee of the party, headed by Prof Jonathan Ayuba, had on Friday said the governor was disqualified from participating in the party’s June 22 primary because of the discrepancies in his names and certificates and for taking the party to court in contravention of the party’s rules.

In the report received by Oshiomhole, Ayuba noted that Obaseki claimed to have obtained a Higher School Certificate from the Institute of Continuing Education in Benin but that he did not produce the certificate and that the document he produced only attested to his attendance.

He said further that the governor’s NYSC certificate reads ‘Obasek Godwin’ and that while this could be an error on the part of NYSC, the governor never took any step “to correct the anomaly.”

Obaseki and two other aspirants, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Mathew Iduoriyekenwen, were disqualified from participating in the party primary ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state.

Those cleared to take part in the primary were Mr Osaro Obaze, Dr Pius Odubu, and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

However, it was learnt that one of the disqualified aspirants might be cleared to contest in the Edo APC governorship primary.