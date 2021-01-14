OBINNA EZUGWU

Former senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim has dissociated himself from campaign 2023 presidential election campaign posters of him currently circulating on social media.

The former secretary to the government of the federation who addressed the development in a public notice on Thursday, said he has no hand in the posters and encouraged the public to disregard same.

Anyim said even if he is interested in running for president in 2023, the time for campaign has not come.

“My attention has just been drawn to posters and stories circulating in the Social Media One of them has the inscription ” Progress 2023 Anyim Pius Anyim for President…” with my picture on it,” he said.

“I want to state very emphatically that I do not have a hand in those posters or campaign and did not authorize any such publications

“As a law-abiding citizen. I am fully aware that it is not time for campaign for 2023 elections. The Government at the Federal level has spent only a year and seven months out of a four-year term, grappling with the issues of governance and so should not be distracted

“I enjoin the general public to disregard any such posters and or publications as they are not from me.”