Akinleye celebrates Dr. B. T. Salam on his birthday

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, has congratulated the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Dr. Bashir T. Salam, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

In a personally signed message, Akinleye described Dr. Salam as a dedicated public servant, astute administrator, and man of uncommon wisdom whose life exemplifies excellence, humility, and integrity.

He commended Dr. Salam’s passion and unwavering commitment to the development of a “new Osun,” noting that his leadership and vision continue to inspire many.

“It gives me immense joy to celebrate my brother, a man of profound intellect, integrity, and humility, Dr. Bashir T. Salam, on the occasion of his birthday. Your life of service, wisdom, and commitment to the progress of Osun State and humanity at large continue to inspire everyone who crosses your path,” Akinleye said.

He added that Dr. Salam’s vision, brilliance, and selfless dedication have left lasting imprints on Osun’s development trajectory, describing him as “a beacon of excellence, bridge-builder, and rare gem whose contributions transcend politics and generations.”

Akinleye prayed for continued divine blessings upon the commissioner, wishing him good health, renewed strength, and enduring joy in the years ahead.

“Congratulations, Egbon! Wishing you many more prosperous years ahead in the land of the living,” he concluded.