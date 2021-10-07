OBINNA EZUGWU

Following the federal government’s threat to declare a state of emergency in Anambra ahead of the governorship election billed for November 6, if attacks by unknown gunmen don’t end, the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, on Thursday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja over the threat.

The meeting between the duo took place in the morning, shortly before Buhari proceeded to the National Assembly where he presented the 2022 appropriation bill, tagged the budget of economic growth and sustainability.

Recall that the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had after the Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, said, “No possibility is ruled out by government in terms of ensuring the sanctity of our democratic order, in terms of ensuring that our elections in Anambra hold.

“And you cannot rule out the possibility of declaration of state of emergency where it is established, in essence, that there is a failure on the part of the state government to ensure the sanctity of security of lives, properties and democratic order,” he said.

The threat has been generating condemnations by many who say it is out of place and needless overreaction to the the security challenge in the state.

The Anambra government, had, through the commissioner for information and public enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba, described Malami’s words as outrageous while appearing on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Wednesday.

Adinuba emphasized that Anambra has not experienced the level of killings recorded in Kaduna, Borno, Zamfara and the other Northern states where rampaging bandits have murdered hundreds of innocent citizens in the last few months.

The commissioner noted that despite the high killings in the North-West and North-East geopolitical zones, elections were held in the states.

“Nigerians are outraged by the threat by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami,” he said.

“Since the renewed violence in Anambra State which we believe is politically motivated, not more than 15 persons have been killed. How many persons have died in Borno, Niger, Kaduna, Yobe, Zamfara, even Imo, which is APC-controlled, (and) Ebonyi, which is APC-controlled?

“Has anybody threatened emergency rule in any of these states?

“For the past seven years, Anambra has remained the safest state, most stable in Nigeria.

“We remain the only state in the whole country that for the past seven years, has not experienced one single bank robbery; what is going on is politically motivated and the declaration by the honourable Attorney-General of the Federation is a confirmation.”