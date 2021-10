Son of Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Faisal Maina, has been sentenced to prison by a federal high court in Abuja for money laundering.

Justice Okon Abang handed down the sentence on Thursday.

He found Faisal guilty on a three-count money laundering charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).