Anambra guber upset: APC’s Ukachukwu defeats Labour Party in Peter Obi’s polling unit
Published

6 seconds ago

on

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Anambra, Nicholas Ukachukwu, has scored a major upset after winning the polling unit of former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The result declared at about 3 p.m. from Polling Unit 019, Agulu Ward 11, Anaocha Local Government Area, showed Ukachukwu polling 73 votes to beat Labour Party’s candidate, George Moghalu, who scored 57 votes.

Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) placed third in the unit with 38 votes.

The outcome is seen as a symbolic blow in Obi’s stronghold, where the Labour Party has traditionally enjoyed dominance, especially during and after the 2023 general elections. Collation of results across the state is ongoing.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

