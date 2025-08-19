Anambra detains vigilantes over assault, stripping of female corps member

The Anambra State Government says it has arrested and detained members of its Agunechemba Vigilante Group after a viral video showed them brutalising and stripping a female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Jennifer Elobor, in Oba, Idemili South.

A viral video which was first posted by The Haven360 Foundation on Monday night, showed more than five armed vigilantes storming the corps members’ lodge.

Despite being shown valid NYSC identification, the operatives accused Elobor and her colleagues of internet fraud, beating her and tearing off her clothes as she cried for help.

The incident sparked nationwide outrage on social media, with widespread calls for justice.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday, Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security, Ken Emeakayi, described the assault as “unfortunate and unacceptable,” confirming that the operatives had been arrested and placed under investigation.

“The operatives were on the trail of suspected cultists on motorcycles when they pursued them into a compound. In the process of searching the houses, this unfortunate incident occurred. While they were acting within the law, their conduct in that instance was unacceptable,” he said.

Emeakayi noted that the incident took place during Operation Udo Ga-Achi, a joint security operation involving the police, army, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Agunechemba vigilante group established under the Anambra State Homeland Security Law 2025.

He added that the victim and NYSC officials had been invited to his office to give their account, after which disciplinary action was ordered.

“Our conclusion is that while the operatives were on a legitimate assignment, the manner in which they acted was not acceptable. We have made that very clear, and disciplinary measures are being taken,” he said.

Advertisement

Emeakayi stressed that Governor Soludo’s administration “will not condone any abuse of power by security agents, particularly against innocent citizens.”